Entertainment

‘I will make it up to you’: Lizzo cancels Montreal show due to illness

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 8:46 pm
Lizzo performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Lizzo performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Friday, April 28, 2023.
Montreal fans of superstar Lizzo were disappointed after the singer was forced to cancel her Thursday night performance at the Bell Centre.

In a a video posted to Instagram, Lizzo explains how she went to bed with a sore throat and headache on Wednesday night and woke up feeling worse.

“My body is weak and I have chills and my head hurts,” she tells her fans. “I think it’s the flu and I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today.”

Lizzo goes on to say she only ever had to cancel a show once before for health reasons and apologized for having to bail.

“I will make it up to you Montreal. I’m so sorry,” she said.

“I want to find a date to reschedule but I just can’t perform tonight.”

Event promoter Evenko posted on Facebook, shortly before 7:00 p.m., that the show had been cancelled but would be rescheduled, with more information to follow.

“Ticket holders are invited to keep their tickets as they will be honoured on the new date.”

Some concertgoers expressed their dismay on Facebook, frustrated over the short notice.

One woman wrote they were pulling up to the Bell Centre when they heard the news.

Others were more understanding, however, musing that artists are human too.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

