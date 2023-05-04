More people forced to flee their homes under threat of flooding in North Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Frantic efforts were underway to prevent further flood devastation in a small community near Vernon, B.C. Thursday.

Whiteman’s Creek first burst its banks Monday night forcing dozens out of their homes.

Some people sustained significant property damage.

View image in full screen A section of Falcon Avenue in Parker Cove, B.C., was completely wiped out when Whiteman’s Creek burst its banks earlier in the week. Global News

Infrastructure was also damaged including a section of Falcon Avenue, which was completely wiped out.

“It’s just frightening, very frightening,” said Rose Nystrom.

Nystrom says she has lived in Parker Cove for 20 years and told Global News she has never seen anything like it.

“This has gone over but never to this point,” Nystrom said. “This is the first year it’s ever been this bad.”

Wednesday night, the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) expanded its evacuation zone for a second time.

According to OKIB, there are now close to 100 people who have been forced from their homes.

While water levels had receded somewhat Wednesday morning, the waterway on OKIB land is still running very high and is dangerously close to bursting its banks again.

“I’m concerned, yeah, you don’t want to lose your house,” said Laura Muller, whose home is metres away from the creek. “I am concerned for all my neighbours.”

While dropping temperatures could slow down the snowmelt, the forecast is calling for heavy rain in parts of the Okanagan over the next couple of days, which could lead to more flooding.

“I’ve got stuff ready to leave,” said Nystrom. “And we just pray.”

Affected residents expressed gratitude for those who have rolled up their sleeves to help even though they are not directly impacted by the flood waters.

“That’s what neighbours do for each other. That’s what we do,” said Michelle Hickey, who was volunteering, filling up sandbags.

"That's what the community is all about. We help each other out when it's times like these."

No one from the OKIB was available for an interview Thursday. A spokesperson said over the phone that it’s a rapidly changing situation and that officials were too busy to talk.

However, in an update issued Wednesday, the OKIB urged all non-emergency personnel to leave the evacuation zones immediately.

Concerned about log jams, crews remained on-site at the community’s bridge crossing to ensure it was clear of debris and that the bridge was not being compromised.

The OKIB Emergency Operations Centre was also in the process of creating a list of interested parties with equipment available who would be available to work on an as-needed basis.