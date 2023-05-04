Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Headline link
Kelowna residents may see less freshet frustration around Mill Creek

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 6:40 pm
Mitigation work along Mill Creek in Kelowna in 2018 has prevented major flooding incidents such as the one that flooded many homes in 2017. View image in full screen
Mitigation work along Mill Creek in Kelowna in 2018 has prevented major flooding incidents such as the one that flooded many homes in 2017. Global News
It’s freshet time, which means the snow that accumulated on hills and mountains is finally starting to melt and head down various waterways into low lying areas, a yearly reality that many know all too well.

“There is usually a small amount of flooding annually in several areas around Kelowna, B.C. If winter snowpacks melt too rapidly, and when there is heavy rain on melting snow, there is potential for high creek flows,” Kevin Van Vliet, utility services manager of City of Kelowna, said.

Mill Creek flood protection project underway in Kelowna

What has made things easier, however, is that the city has  recently completed the first phase of the Mill Creek flood protection project, a multi-year, multi-million-dollar initiative to improve the creek corridor and reduce the creek’s flooding potential, from the Kelowna airport to Okanagan Lake.

As part of that project, the city made improvements to the diversion structure located next to the Okanagan Rail Trail east of Dilworth Drive.

The diversion structure redirects a portion of flood flows to Mission Creek via a concrete box culvert.

“The upgraded diversion has been working well,”  Van Vliet said. “We continue to watch things closely, however the diversion is helping to keep the flow through the city very consistent.”

As water levels in area creeks may rise quickly during spring runoff, the city also reminds residents to exercise caution and stay safely back from creek banks, which may become slippery or subject to erosion.

Property owners in flood prone and low-lying areas are at higher risk for flooding and property damage. City of Kelowna offers the following freshet preparedness tips and information:

• Ensure you have a flood plan and are aware of the necessary steps to protect your particular property.
• Know where your power and water shutoff is in your house and ensure your family’s important documents and identification are located on an upper floor and sealed in a plastic bag.
• Prepare a 72-hour kit for your family that includes food, water, a first-aid kit, identification, medications. A full kit list is available on the cordemergency.ca website.
• Have an evacuation plan, including arrangements for your pets.
• Call the City of Kelowna Public Works Yard at 250-469-8600 if you notice a potential problem or have a flooding concern. Only call 911 in case of emergency.

mill creek
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

