Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Alleged toddler genital mutilation case investigation opened by Quebec rights commission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2023 12:55 pm
The Quebec flag flies over The Parliament Building of Quebec, home to the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City Monday, February 20, 2023. View image in full screen
The Quebec flag flies over The Parliament Building of Quebec, home to the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City Monday, February 20, 2023. Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s human rights commission is investigating reports that the province’s youth protection services failed to act on a suspected case of child genital mutilation.

The commission says in a news release today that it opened the probe on its own initiative after learning in the media about the case involving a two-year-old girl.

La Tribune reported Wednesday that a daycare worker in the Quebec City region discovered while changing a girl’s diaper that her clitoris had been removed — a practice that since 1997 has been recognized in Canada’s Criminal Code as a form of aggravated assault.

The worker alerted Quebec’s youth protection services, which reportedly replied that the case was too delicate for the agency to handle.

A request for comment to Quebec’s Health Department was not immediately returned.

The province’s human rights commission says its investigation will attempt to verify whether the alleged facts are true and if the child’s rights have been violated.

Quebec healthAggravated AssaultQuebec youth protectionDPJFemale Genital MutilationQuebec's Human Rights CommissionClitoris removedDirection de la protection de la jeunesseToddler genital mutilation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

