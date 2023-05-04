Tickets now on sale for 2023 Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest

Send this page to someone via email

Tickets went on sale Thursday for this year’s Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest as organizers also announced several new activities connected to this year’s Bavarian Festival.

“We do have a lot new this year,” Allan Cayenne, president of K-W Oktoberfest, said during an appearance on Magic 106 on Thursday morning.

“Bingemans this year is bringing in some big acts — acts like the Trews, Finger 11, Marianas Trench, David Wilcox.”

He also noted that the Roadhammers will play in downtown Kitchener as part of the Oktoberfest Block Party at the Willkommen Platz.

“Some of our other festhallen as well are celebrating milestone anniversaries. And so there’s just going to be a lot going on everywhere,” Cayenne said.

After several years of restrictions due to the pandemic, festival organizers are promising a massive return this fall when the keg is officially tapped on Oct. 6.

“Our festhallen partners are preparing to show everyone that the spirit of gemütlichkeit is as strong as ever in our community,” Cayenne stated. “We look forward to sharing our authentic Bavarian experiences with our returning guests and lots of new visitors.”

Aside from the shows at Bingemans, tickets also went on sale for the Concordia Club, Habsburg Haus, Hubertushaus and the Schwaben Club.