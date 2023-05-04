Ex-NHLer P.K. Subban takes heat after making ‘fatphobic’ Lizzo joke

Send this page to someone via email

After ex-NHLer P.K. Subban made a jab about pop singer Lizzo‘s weight, many critics think it’s About Damn Time the former defenceman understand body positivity.

While appearing as an ESPN commentator during Tuesday night’s Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs game, Subban, 33, seemingly made a comment about the plus-sized singer.

Subban and ESPN co-host John Buccigross lamented the Leafs’ performance after the team scored only two goals during the home game.

While speaking about the Leafs’ lack of energy on the ice, Buccigross said the team should “pack a lunch” in order to improve.

“Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch,” Subban replied. “They weren’t prepared, in my opinion.”

PK Subban randomly dissing Lizzo was NOT on my bingo card for tonight😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Gvc8rq7HB6 — DaCaniac (@CaniacDaBaby) May 3, 2023

After the broadcast, many social media users expressed disdain for Subban’s comment about Lizzo, 35, and accused him of fat-shaming.

It's getting harder & harder to enjoy PK Subban. And before the "I thought you wanted hockey players to show more personality!" brigade comes through, nobody ever said we want them to be casually cruel or bigoted. We're not so starved for personalities that we'll embrace garbage. — Melissa Geschwind (@MGeschwind) May 3, 2023

Sis Pk Subban really just say “Lizzo sized lunch?” That’s… not acceptable. That’s fatphobic. — Maya 🌸 (@OstrowskiMaya) May 3, 2023

“Lizzo sized lunch”. Gross comment by PK Subban @espn — Allison (@AlleyDalley) May 3, 2023

Now I don’t talk about people’s mama’s. But I’m gagging that PK Subban on NATIONAL TV tryna shade @lizzo, and the woman that gave birth to him, is also what looks like a full figured black woman as well. The audacity. pic.twitter.com/z5ZnjmnVyn — Bonquisha Jenkins (@DeedraDream) May 3, 2023

Others, of course, decried Subban’s critics for being too “sensitive.”

PK Subban’s joke about “Lizzo sized lunch” is funny. If you’re offended you need to get over your victim mentality and stop acting like a baby — Devon Clifford (@devon_rolltide) May 3, 2023

Cancelling pk subban is the most stupidest idea that would happen and the society is soft like a toilet paper and it’s sad — ømerta ⁶𓅓🦦 (@sickyvstheEarth) May 3, 2023

Subban himself referenced the “pack a lunch” comment on Twitter after the broadcast, though he did not mention the controversy. Instead, he defined the slang expression, writing that the Leafs need to “be ready to compete! Bring your work boots!”

“Expect that they are going to try and outwork you in hard areas!” Subban wrote.

Pack a lunch… lock in! Be ready to compete! Bring work boots! Expect that they are going to try and outwork you in hard areas! https://t.co/ontSKg0pfR pic.twitter.com/ArVioCqc2c — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) May 3, 2023

The Leafs were defeated by the Panthers 4-2 in the second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

5:40 Catching up with former NHLer P.K. Subban

In March, Subban also stirred controversy after he said NHL players should not be made to wear gear in support of the LGBTQ2 community. The comment came amid protest from other NHLers who objected to participating in NHL Pride Night events, citing reasons including religious beliefs.

“We cannot push everyone to be an activist, we need to be very careful,” Subban told Reuters. “I feel people pick and choose what they want to talk about and I don’t like it when we put the onus on athletes to be activists.”

Subban signed a three-year deal to be a hockey analyst with ESPN in November 2022. He spent the majority of his NHL career playing for the Montreal Canadiens.