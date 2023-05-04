Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ex-NHLer P.K. Subban takes heat after making ‘fatphobic’ Lizzo joke

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 2:07 pm
A split photo. On the left is P.K. Subban. On the right is Lizzo.
Ex-NHLer P.K. Subban has been accused of fat-shaming after he made an on-air comment encouraging the Toronto Maple Leafs to take a 'Lizzo-sized lunch.'. Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images and Jim Dyson/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After ex-NHLer P.K. Subban made a jab about pop singer Lizzo‘s weight, many critics think it’s About Damn Time the former defenceman understand body positivity.

While appearing as an ESPN commentator during Tuesday night’s Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs game, Subban, 33, seemingly made a comment about the plus-sized singer.

Subban and ESPN co-host John Buccigross lamented the Leafs’ performance after the team scored only two goals during the home game.

While speaking about the Leafs’ lack of energy on the ice, Buccigross said the team should “pack a lunch” in order to improve.

“Maybe they need to pack a Lizzo-sized lunch,” Subban replied. “They weren’t prepared, in my opinion.”

Story continues below advertisement

After the broadcast, many social media users expressed disdain for Subban’s comment about Lizzo, 35, and accused him of fat-shaming.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Others, of course, decried Subban’s critics for being too “sensitive.”

Story continues below advertisement

Subban himself referenced the “pack a lunch” comment on Twitter after the broadcast, though he did not mention the controversy. Instead, he defined the slang expression, writing that the Leafs need to “be ready to compete! Bring your work boots!”

Trending Now

“Expect that they are going to try and outwork you in hard areas!” Subban wrote.

The Leafs were defeated by the Panthers 4-2 in the second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Click to play video: 'Catching up with former NHLer P.K. Subban'
Catching up with former NHLer P.K. Subban

In March, Subban also stirred controversy after he said NHL players should not be made to wear gear in support of the LGBTQ2 community. The comment came amid protest from other NHLers who objected to participating in NHL Pride Night events, citing reasons including religious beliefs.

Story continues below advertisement

“We cannot push everyone to be an activist, we need to be very careful,” Subban told Reuters. “I feel people pick and choose what they want to talk about and I don’t like it when we put the onus on athletes to be activists.”

Subban signed a three-year deal to be a hockey analyst with ESPN in November 2022. He spent the majority of his NHL career playing for the Montreal Canadiens.

P.K. SubbanlizzoP.K. Subban cancelledP.K. Subban controversyP.K. Subban fat shamingP.K. Subban LizzoP.K. Subban Lizzo sized lunchP.K. Subban pack a lunchP.K. Subban updateWhat did P.K. Subban say about Lizzo?Who is P.K. Subban?Why is P.K. Subban cancelled?
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers