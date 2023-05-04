Moderna to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines in Cambridge, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Moderna has joined forces with a local pharmaceutical company to manufacture mRNA vaccines in Cambridge, Ont., the province announced on Thursday.

A release says the company will use Novocol Pharma’s facilities for the final steps of preparing and packaging respiratory mRNA vaccines for distribution across the country.

“Moderna’s multi-million dollar investment means that the MRNA vaccines manufactured by Moderna in Canada will be prepared and packaged right here at the Novocol plant,” Doug Ford said at Thursday morning announcement.

“I’m so pleased to announce that our government is supporting this new partnership with a $4 million investment through the Ontario Together Fund.”

The move to open up shop in Cambridge is part of a 10-year agreement between the federal government and Moderna which was made to create respiratory vaccine manufacturing capabilities in Canada, according to Patricia Gauthier, president of Moderna Canada.

“Today is a very important milestone in that commitment,” she said. “Moderna will now be able to deliver domestic end-to-end MRNA vaccine production, ensuring Canadians have secure, onshore, direct access to our MRNA vaccines for future pandemic and health emergencies.”

Also as part of the deal, last November, Moderna announced it would be opening a factory in Laval, Quebec, which would be capable of producing 100 million doses of mRNA vaccines per year.

On Thursday Moderna officials said the vaccines would be transported to Cambridge to finish he production.

“The final step in preparing our vaccines for use is a process called Fill Finish and Moderna is a partnership with Novocol Pharma ensures continuity in Canada’s vaccine supply chain. Vaccines produced at our manufacturing plant, which is now under construction in Laval, will be finished into vials of prefilled syringes here in Cambridge, Ontario,” explained Jerh Collins, who is the head of manufacturing and quality for Moderna.

Ford said that this will help ensure that Canada be prepared for any other emergencies that spring forward.

*With files from the Canadian Press