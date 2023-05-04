Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

8-year-old killed in hit-and-run getting out of car at Burlington school, driver arrested

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 7:21 am
Burlington Central School on May 4, 2023. View image in full screen
Burlington Central School on May 4, 2023. Ahmar Khan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halton Regional Police say an eight-year-old girl died after she was hit by a vehicle while getting out of a car as she arrived at a Burlington school for an event.

Police said at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, several people with their children attended Central Public School for a school theatre event.

One parent had stopped in the driveway to let their eight-year-old child out of the car to get into the school, investigators said. The shared driveway connects Central Public School with Burlington Central Secondary School.

As she crossed the driveway towards the east-side entrance doors, police said she was struck by a white SUV that was exiting the lot.

The driver of the SUV did not stop and kept driving, police said.

The young girl was rushed to McMaster Children’s hospital but later died from her injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Halton Police told Global News a witness was able to get the licence plate of the driver who was arrested at a home just around the corner from the school.

Trending Now

A 21-year-old driver was charged with failing to stop resulting in death.

A superintendent of education for the school board, Colette Ruddock, spoke to reporters Thursday morning and said she was “deeply devastated.”

“We are all devastated by what has happened at this school and to the school community,” Ruddock said. “We’re heartbroken.”

Ruddock said a team of professionals such as social workers and child and youth counsellors would be at the school to offer support for both students and staff.

More on Canada
BurlingtonHalton Regional Policehalton policeCentral Public SchoolBurlington Central SchoolBurlington schoolgirl killed Burlington parking lotgirl killed Burlington school
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers