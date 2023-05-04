8-year-old killed in hit-and-run getting out of car at Burlington school, driver arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say an eight-year-old girl died after she was hit by a vehicle while getting out of a car as she arrived at a Burlington school for an event.

Police said at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, several people with their children attended Central Public School for a school theatre event.

One parent had stopped in the driveway to let their eight-year-old child out of the car to get into the school, investigators said. The shared driveway connects Central Public School with Burlington Central Secondary School.

As she crossed the driveway towards the east-side entrance doors, police said she was struck by a white SUV that was exiting the lot.

The driver of the SUV did not stop and kept driving, police said.

The young girl was rushed to McMaster Children’s hospital but later died from her injuries.

Halton Police told Global News a witness was able to get the licence plate of the driver who was arrested at a home just around the corner from the school.

A 21-year-old driver was charged with failing to stop resulting in death.

A superintendent of education for the school board, Colette Ruddock, spoke to reporters Thursday morning and said she was “deeply devastated.”

“We are all devastated by what has happened at this school and to the school community,” Ruddock said. “We’re heartbroken.”

Ruddock said a team of professionals such as social workers and child and youth counsellors would be at the school to offer support for both students and staff.