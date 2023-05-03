Ride-sharing service launches in Penticton, while another has yet to gain entrance

Send this page to someone via email

The ride-sharing service Uride is launching in Penticton, B.C.

“We’re excited to bring Uride to Penticton,” said Ravi Dhami, Uride regional operations manager. “Our mission is to connect communities with incredible transportation while empowering drivers with flexible income opportunities, and we’re looking forward to serving Penticton.”

To celebrate the launch, Uride is offering limited-time signup bonuses for new drivers. There is a $1,500 weekly guarantee for drivers who join their star program, and a $750 sign-on bonus after completing 100 trips for part-time drivers.



Uride launched in Vernon in January. Before that, Kelowna, Kamloops and Nanaimo also had a Uride launch.

Dhami previously said those launches were a “massive success.”

Meanwhile, Uber has yet to gain entry into the Okanagan despite expectations it would arrive before the Christmas holidays.

Each week, the period for the application to be approved comes and goes without mention on the BC Passenger Transportation Board newsletter.

Last August, Uber applied to the Transportation Board for a licence transfer from another ride-share company, ReRyde, to operate in additional regions in B.C., including Victoria and Kelowna.

At the time, the company said it had expectations that it would be up and running in these cities in time for the holidays and even held hiring fairs in preparation.

To date, the licence has not been granted.