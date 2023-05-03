Talks between striking GRT employees, Waterloo Region to resume Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing striking Grand River Transit employees says it will return to the bargaining table with Waterloo Region officials on Thursday.

Unifor Local 4304 president Brendan Burke confirmed the news to Global News, noting that it will be the first talks between union officials and the region since Saturday.

The region says it realizes that many residents have been affected by the strike and it will provide further information as it becomes available.

The two sides reached a tentative deal on Saturday but union members voted the deal down on Sunday and engaged in labour action on Monday at 12:01 a.m., shutting down bus service throughout Waterloo Region.

The strike also shut down bus services including conventional buses, MobilityPLUS and busPLUS.

ION LRT trains continue to run as the service is operated by a private company.