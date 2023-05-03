Menu

Canada

Talks between striking GRT employees, Waterloo Region to resume Thursday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 5:35 pm
A Grand River Transit bus at the Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener in 2018. The facility was closed in 2020. View image in full screen
A Grand River Transit bus at the Charles Street Transit Terminal in Kitchener in 2018. The facility was closed in 2020. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
The union representing striking Grand River Transit employees says it will return to the bargaining table with Waterloo Region officials on Thursday.

Unifor Local 4304 president Brendan Burke confirmed the news to Global News, noting that it will be the first talks between union officials and the region since Saturday.

The region says it realizes that many residents have been affected by the strike and it will provide further information as it becomes available.

The two sides reached a tentative deal on Saturday but union members voted the deal down on Sunday and engaged in labour action on Monday at 12:01 a.m., shutting down bus service throughout Waterloo Region.

Trending Now

The strike also shut down bus services including conventional buses, MobilityPLUS and busPLUS.

ION LRT trains continue to run as the service is operated by a private company.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
