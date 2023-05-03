Whitecap Dakota First Nation signs Self-Government Treaty with Canada

The Whitecap Dakota First Nation signed a Self-Government Treaty with the government of Canada in Ottawa earlier this week that formally recognizes the members as Indigenous peoples of Canada.

This treaty is a step away from the Indian Act, an assimilation policy that was enacted in 1876 for Canada to govern and give authority over Indigenous peoples in the country.

The Self-Government Treaty was signed between Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller on May 2, 2023. Chief Bear said he is proud that his community was able to make this treaty to better the lives of generations to come.

“There’s still more work to happen. This is just another step in the process,” said Chief Bear. “And so, it’s … another milestone and we’re going to continue to keep moving forward.”

The Dakota people have been misrepresented and overlooked as Indigenous peoples of Canada. The Dakota people fought in the War of 1812 and according to the Whitecap Dakota Nation website, the British did not honour their promises to the Dakota people and abandoned their Dakota allies.

“Hundreds of our Dakota ancestors moved to their northern territories … seeking peace and fulfillment of the promises of their British allies,” according to the website. “The Chiefs brought with them the medals and flags given to them by the British in the War of 1812. They reminded colonial officials of their reciprocal promises, which the Crown refused to recognize.”

Since then, Chief Bear said they have been viewed as American Indians. But not after the historic treaty signing between Whitecap Dakota First Nation and the federal government.

“I just know the challenges we’ve had not being recognized all the Canada viewing us as American Indians,” said Chief Bear. “It’s time they got to correct some of these historical wrongs and recognize the contributions of our ancestors and also our people today and the future generations to come.“

In a statement, Minister Miller congratulated Whitecap Dakota First Nation for working on this treaty at the negotiating table which affirms their inherent right of self-government.

“Recognizing that this Treaty is long overdue and rightfully owed, this Treaty will set the foundation of our nation-to-nation relationship by formally recognizing Whitecap Dakota Nation as an Aboriginal People of Canada under section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982,” he stated.

“I look forward to continuing our work together on all our shared priorities and supporting your vision of a better future for your People.”

Members of the Whitecap Dakota First Nation voted in favour to become a self-governing Indigenous nation after a community vote was held in October 2022 which resulted in 92 per cent member support for adopting the Constitution and mandating chief and council to sign the Governance Agreement negotiated with Canada.

The Self-Government Treaty will go into effect on Sept. 1 after it passes into law.