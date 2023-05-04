Okanagan weather: Rain ramps up for first weekend of May

Send this page to someone via email

After a sunny start, Thursday’s forecast will see temperatures climb into the high 20s, with a few clouds expected to bubble up in the evening, along with a slight chance of thundershowers.

The first week of May will end with possible pockets of rain during the day with a risk of embedded thunderstorms.

5:40 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 3

Friday’s high will barely reach the low 20s before getting dunked into the low teens on Saturday, along with lingering rain during the day, further enhancing the region’s flood risk.

Story continues below advertisement

The weekend, though, is likely to end on a slightly drier note, with Sunday seeing a chance of showers but afternoon highs recovering into the mid-teens.

A risk of sprinkles will linger into the work week ahead as daytime highs eventually recover from the upper teens back into the 20s.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.