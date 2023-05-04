Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Rain ramps up for first weekend of May

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 4, 2023 2:48 pm
Waves of rain push through the Okanagan and Boundary region on Friday. View image in full screen
Waves of rain will push through the Okanagan and Boundary regions on Friday. SkyTracker Weather
After a sunny start, Thursday’s forecast will see temperatures climb into the high 20s, with a few clouds expected to bubble up in the evening, along with a slight chance of thundershowers.

The first week of May will end with possible pockets of rain during the day with a risk of embedded thunderstorms.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 3'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 3

Friday’s high will barely reach the low 20s before getting dunked into the low teens on Saturday, along with lingering rain during the day, further enhancing the region’s flood risk.

The weekend, though, is likely to end on a slightly drier note, with Sunday seeing a chance of showers but afternoon highs recovering into the mid-teens.

A risk of sprinkles will linger into the work week ahead as daytime highs eventually recover from the upper teens back into the 20s.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

