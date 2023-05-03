Menu

Crime

‘No ill intent’: Peterborough police find driver who approached child walking to school

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 1:44 pm
Peterborough police have resolved an incident in which a child walking to Edmison Heights Public School was approached by an unknown driver offering a ride.
Peterborough police have resolved an incident in which a child walking to Edmison Heights Public School was approached by an unknown driver offering a ride. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say they have resolved an incident in which an unknown driver approached a child offering them a ride on Tuesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a report that a woman in a vehicle offered a ride to a 10-year-old child who was walking in the area of Royal Drive and Marina Boulevard en route to Edmison Heights Public School.

The child reported the incident to a trusted adult, police said. Police appealed to the public for any information on the incident.

Police on Wednesday afternoon said investigators have been in contact with the driver, the school and the student and have determined “there was no ill intent.”

“We thank the public for their response and sharing of information as it shows a commitment to safety in our communities,” police said.

No other details were provided.

Police say residents can report any suspicious activity through 911 if it is an emergency or the non-emergency line at 705-876-1122 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Peterborough Police Service Peterborough Police Peterborough crime Suspicious Vehicle Edmison Heights Public School suspicious stranger talk to strangers
