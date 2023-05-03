Menu

Economy

U.S. Fed raises rates but signals possible pause to assess bank failures

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 3, 2023 2:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Fed became aware of interest rate, and liquidity risks in Nov. 2021'
Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Fed became aware of interest rate, and liquidity risks in Nov. 2021
Federal Reserve Vice-Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr testified before a U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that the regulator’s "supervisors began highlighting these deficiencies at (SVB) on interest rate risk management and liquidity risk management in a serious way in November of 2021 as far as I know -- so a little more than a year prior to that (Barr first learning of deficiencies in February 2023). They intensified that supervisory review as part of its full-scope exam in the summer of 2022 when the firm was downgraded for deficiencies in its risk management practices. And they brought those risk management issues, according to the record, to the CFO of the firm in October and issued additional findings in November of 2022," Barr said – Mar 28, 2023
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signaled it may pause further increases, giving officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.

The unanimous decision lifted the U.S. central bank’s benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5.00%-5.25% range, the Fed’s tenth consecutive increase since March 2022.

But the accompanying policy statement dropped language saying that its rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee still “anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time.”

Click to play video: 'First Republic seizure: What does the latest U.S. bank failure mean for Canadians?'
First Republic seizure: What does the latest U.S. bank failure mean for Canadians?

 

In its place the Fed inserted a more qualified statement, reminiscent of language used when it halted rate hikes in 2006, which says that “in determining the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate,” officials will study how the economy, inflation and financial markets behave in the coming weeks and months.

The new language does not guarantee the Fed will hold rates steady at its next policy meeting in June, and the statement noted that “inflation remains elevated,” and job gains are still “running at a robust pace.”

But the Fed’s policy rate is now roughly the same as it was on the eve of a destabilizing financial crisis 16 years ago, and
is at the level which a majority of Fed officials projected in March would in fact be “sufficiently restrictive” to return inflation to target. It is currently still more than twice that level.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Biden says First Republic depositors protected as bank sold to JPMorgan, wants stronger regulations'
Biden says First Republic depositors protected as bank sold to JPMorgan, wants stronger regulations

Economic growth remains modest, but “recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation,” the Fed said.

Risks around the recent failures of several U.S. banks and a debt limit standoff between Republicans in Congress and Democratic President Joe Biden have added to the Fed’s sense of caution about trying to tighten financial conditions further.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT) to elaborate on the outcome of the latest two-day policy meeting.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)

© 2023 Reuters

