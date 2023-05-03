Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman says officer who accused her of assault kicked her during N.S. housing protest

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2023 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: May 3'
Global News Morning Halifax: May 3
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 26-year-old woman accused of assaulting police at a Halifax housing protest has denied intentionally kicking officers.

Natasha Danais testified today in Halifax provincial court on one charge of obstruction and three charges of assaulting police during the Aug. 18, 2021, protest.

Municipal workers were attempting to remove a shelter for homeless people in front of the former Halifax public library, and Danais was among the demonstrators Halifax police were pushing out of the way.

Const. Conor Gillam testified Tuesday that Danais had pulled off his medical mask, and two other constables told the court she kicked them while she was lying on her back after toppling through the police line.

But Danais says that she was moving her legs in a bicycle motion while she was on the ground because she was anxious at being stuck again by Const. Chris DeLong.

Story continues below advertisement

She says that before she fell through the police line DeLong had kicked her hard and grabbed her throat.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Petition launched for independent investigation into Halifax police'
Petition launched for independent investigation into Halifax police

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.

More on Canada
Halifax housinghousing protesthalifax housing protestNatasha Danais
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers