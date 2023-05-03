Menu

Canada

Highway 401 near London, Ont. closed after multi-vehicle collision, 1 person in hospital

By Marshall Healey 980 CFPL
Posted May 3, 2023 11:14 am
File photo. File
One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the collision shortly before 6 a.m. on the eastbound section of the 401 east of Union Road in Southwold Township, Ont.

The collision involved a transport truck and a commercial delivery van. The driver of the van was sent to the hospital, according to Ontario Provincial Police. The driver of the transport truck was uninjured.

The eastbound lane of the 401 was closed between Union Road and Colonel Talbot Road while police investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting.

