Crime

Winnipeg man killed in early morning Point Douglas stabbing, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 10:18 am
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A Winnipeg man has died from his injuries after an early morning stabbing in the Point Douglas area Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Austin Street North around 1:15 a.m., where they found two victims with stab wounds. Both men were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, the other unstable.

Kevin James Wescoupe, 41, has since died of his injuries, police said, while the other man, 38, has been upgraded to stable condition.

The homicide unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

