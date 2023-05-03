Menu

Entertainment

Undiscovered Gem of the Week: Ace of Wands

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 3, 2023 9:22 am
Corus Radio
At the core of this swirly Toronto all-woman dream rock trio (est. 2017) is Lee Rose who sings, plays guitar, vinyl, and synth-bass foot pedals. She’s joined by Anna Mernieks and Jody Brumell. And yes, the name is a reference to the Tarot card that means good news in relation to work with good energy and enthusiasm thrown in.

An album entitled Desiring was released earlier this year on Fortune Stellar Records. This is a single. If you’re interested in checking out some of the other excellent all-female guitar bands Canada has to offer lately, look at Bad Skin, Nobro, and Les Shirley. Something’s happening here.

