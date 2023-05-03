Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Loblaw sales surge in latest quarter amid strong demand for essential goods

By Staff Reuters
Posted May 3, 2023 8:59 am
Click to play video: 'Galen Weston steps down as Loblaw CEO'
Galen Weston steps down as Loblaw CEO
Loblaw CEO and president Galen Weston is stepping down from his current position. As Brittany Rosen reports, while the corporation's front man will be removed from day-to-day operations, he will still have a big role in its decision-making – Apr 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canadian retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd on Wednesday reported first-quarter sales rose 6%, helped by strong demand for essential goods including groceries and drugs.

Retailers industry-wide have lately been relying on sales of essential goods including groceries, frozen protein and drugs as inflation-hit consumers prioritize spending on everyday needs.

Drug retail sales, however, were led by Loblaw’s higher-margin beauty and cough and cold products, the company said.

Loblaw warned that the cost of materials in its food segment continued to increase faster than the price hikes taken by the retailer to shield its margins.

Click to play video: 'Top grocery chain CEOs testify before House of Commons'
Top grocery chain CEOs testify before House of Commons

Net income attributable to the company fell to C$418 million ($306.83 million), or C$1.29 per share, in the first quarter from $437 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Loblaw’s first-quarter revenue rose to $13 billion from $12.26 billion a year earlier.

Trending Now

The Brampton, Ontario-based retail chain maintained its annual profit forecast to low double-digit growth.

($1 = 1.3623 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Anne Florentyna Gnanaraja Sekar in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Click to play video: '2023 food price outlook'
2023 food price outlook
Canada NewsFood PricesBusiness NewsLoblawfood inflationinflation rate canadaloblaw stockLoblaw earningsloblaw news
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers