Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP warning of potentially lethal substance being mailed across Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2023 6:23 am
Click to play video: 'A British father is speaking out claiming he connected his son’s suicide to a website operated out of the greater Toronto area.'
A British father is speaking out claiming he connected his son’s suicide to a website operated out of the greater Toronto area.
WATCH: A British father is speaking out claiming he connected his son's suicide to a website operated out of the greater Toronto area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

ORILLIA, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police have issued a public safety warning about packages containing a potentially lethal substance being mailed out across the province.

Police say the packages contain sodium nitrite, and may have been sent to people at risk of self-harm.

Sodium nitrite is a white, crystalline substance used as a food additive and commonly found in processed meats. Overconsumption of the product can reduce oxygen levels, impair breathing and even result in death.

OPP say the packages are labelled as coming from Imtime Cuisine, AmbuCA, Academic/ACademic, Escape Mode/escMode or ICemac.

They are asking anyone who may have received or knows someone who has received an unexpected delivery from one of those businesses to immediately contact police.

Trending Now

The ongoing investigation has found the packages may have been sent to more than a dozen communities across the province, as well as other parts of the world.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Peel Regional Police laid two counts of counselling or aiding suicide against an Ontario man alleged to have marketed and distributed sodium nitrite to people at risk of self-harm.

More on Crime
OPPSuicideSelf-HarmOntairo Provincial Policesodium nitratelethal substancesodium nitrate mailed ontariosodium nitrate suicide
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers