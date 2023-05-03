Evacuation orders issued, state of emergency declared in Cache Creek due to flooding concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Village of Cache Creek has issued a local state of emergency due to the flooding situation in the community following higher than normal snowmelt in recent days.

Five properties are currently under evacuation order and people are being told to leave immediatley.

B.C. RCMP is in contact with the owners. Locals are being told to check the Village of Cache Creek Facebook page for updates if more properties are added.

The province has also closed a section of Highway 97 in both directions at Stephenson Road due to the flooding.

⛔CLOSED – #BCHwy97 – Flooding has the highway closed in BOTH directions at Stephenson road in #CacheCreekBC.

Assessment in progress. Detour is available.

Watch for crews and expect delays.

More info: https://t.co/N8xdOaM11v#ClintonBC #SavonaBC #AshcroftBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 3, 2023

A detour is available but people are being told to watch for crews and expect delays in the area.