Canada

Evacuation orders issued, state of emergency declared in Cache Creek due to flooding concerns

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 2:31 am
Click to play video: 'Local state of emergency in effect for Cache Creek'
Local state of emergency in effect for Cache Creek
One home has been evacuated, and a state of emergency is now in place in Cache Creek, as area rivers swell with spring snowmelt. Kamil Karamali reports.
The Village of Cache Creek has issued a local state of emergency due to the flooding situation in the community following higher than normal snowmelt in recent days.

Five properties are currently under evacuation order and people are being told to leave immediatley.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. RCMP is in contact with the owners. Locals are being told to check the Village of Cache Creek Facebook page for updates if more properties are added.

The province has also closed a section of Highway 97 in both directions at Stephenson Road due to the flooding.

A detour is available but people are being told to watch for crews and expect delays in the area.

