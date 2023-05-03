Surrey shooting sends two to hospital, one in critical condition

A massive police presence descended on a busy Surrey intersection Tuesday evening after reports of a shooting in the Guildford area.
Police tape and first responders swarmed a strip mall at 148th Street and 108th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.
Two people were taken in ambulances from the scene. One of the victims is in critical condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.
Multiple bullet holes were seen inside a black Dodge SUV. Surrey RCMP has not said if the victims were inside the vehicle at the time.
The shooting comes eight months after a targeted shooting in the same area left a man dead and a cab driver seriously injured.
No word yet if this incident was targeted or connected to B.C. gang activity.
Mounties have not spoken about any suspects or arrests.
