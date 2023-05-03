Menu

Crime

Surrey shooting sends two to hospital, one in critical condition

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted May 3, 2023 1:30 am
Two people were taken in ambulances from the seen at a Surrey strip mall Tuesday evening. One of the victims is in critical condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services. View image in full screen
Two people were taken in ambulances from the seen at a Surrey strip mall Tuesday evening. One of the victims is in critical condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services. Global News
A massive police presence descended on a busy Surrey intersection Tuesday evening after reports of a shooting in the Guildford area.

Police tape and first responders swarmed a strip mall at 148th Street and 108th Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Two people were taken in ambulances from the scene. One of the victims is in critical condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Read more: 1 person stabbed, another shot just 2 hours later in Surrey on Sunday

Multiple bullet holes were seen inside a black Dodge SUV. Surrey RCMP has not said if the victims were inside the vehicle at the time.

The shooting comes eight months after a targeted shooting in the same area left a man dead and a cab driver seriously injured.

Read more: Suspect sketch released in Surrey shooting that killed man, injured cab driver

No word yet if this incident was targeted or connected to B.C. gang activity.

Mounties have not spoken about any suspects or arrests.

Surrey shootingGang conflictstrip mallGuildford148th Street And 108th Avenuetwo taken to hospitalblack dodge
