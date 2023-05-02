Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Thompson RCMP seeks public’s help in finding missing 29-year-old woman

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 5:10 pm
Drizzela Irene Miles was reported missing on Saturday at 10 p.m. police say she last spoke with her family on April 23 and she has not made any further contact. . View image in full screen
Drizzela Irene Miles was reported missing on Saturday at 10 p.m. police say she last spoke with her family on April 23 and she has not made any further contact. . RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are asking the public for help in finding a 29-year-old woman from Kisematawa First Nation (Shamattawa).

Drizzela Irene Miles was reported missing on Saturday at 10 p.m. Police say she last spoke with her family on April 23 and she has not made any further contact.

Police say it is believed she was travelling from Thompson to Winnipeg during her last contact with her family.

All attempts to find her have come up dry and her family as well as the police are concerned for her well-being.

Police describe her as five-feet-three-inches in height and 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'NDP MP urges feds to create ‘Red Dress Alert’ for missing Indigenous women'
NDP MP urges feds to create ‘Red Dress Alert’ for missing Indigenous women
RCMPmissing personManitoba RCMPThompsonThompson RCMPThompson ManitobaKisematawa FIrst Nation
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers