Thompson RCMP seeks public’s help in finding missing 29-year-old woman

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are asking the public for help in finding a 29-year-old woman from Kisematawa First Nation (Shamattawa).

Drizzela Irene Miles was reported missing on Saturday at 10 p.m. Police say she last spoke with her family on April 23 and she has not made any further contact.

Police say it is believed she was travelling from Thompson to Winnipeg during her last contact with her family.

All attempts to find her have come up dry and her family as well as the police are concerned for her well-being.

Police describe her as five-feet-three-inches in height and 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909/6911, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.

