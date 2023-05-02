Flooding concerns rise around the Okanagan as creeks swell

Send this page to someone via email

Creeks around the Okanagan are starting to swell as temperatures rise and the snowpack melts.

The BC River Forecast Centre placed the Southern Interior, which includes the Okanagan, on flood watch Tuesday, noting that sunny conditions with warm temperatures and high freezing levels are anticipated to put pressure on area tributaries throughout the week.

“Daily high temperatures remain in the upper 20 C range. On Thursday the ridge of high pressure is forecast to weaken, with an upper low trough approaching B.C. on Friday, bringing precipitation to the region,” reads the forecast issued Tuesday afternoon.

“There is currently uncertainty on the location and severity of potential rainfall late in the week, with current forecasts indicating the potential for significant amounts of precipitation (30-60 milimetres) in areas.”

Snowmelt rates have been increasing over the past few days, particularly in mid-elevation areas, with 25 mm to 50 mm of snowmelt being observed Monday, the forecast centre said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Okanagan, however, is in a less dire position than other regions at the moment with current flows remaining at or below the two-year flow in most areas. How long that will be the case, though, remains to be seen.

“With ongoing above-normal temperatures next week, ongoing rises in rivers are expected across the region, with increasing potential for flood hazard in other rivers over the coming days,” the forecast said.

2:13 Mentally preparing for emergency season

Rising water forced the closure of Casorso Road bridge underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway Tuesday, as flooding concerns across the city start to mount.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan urged visitors to the affected areas to be mindful of any barricades and closure signs posted at these locations as they will remain closed until waters recede, something that’s not expected to happen in the immediate future.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC River Forecast Centre has said that creeks are expected to rise due to rainfall on Thursday and Friday. Rising temperatures and runoff are already leading to increased water levels.

Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road when it is safe to do so.

Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass trails are closed.

Already, Whiteman’s Creek is spilling its banks, forcing residents of Parkers Cove to pack up and leave their homes.

The Okanagan Indian Band, in turn, issued an evacuation order noting concerns about “immediate danger to life safety caused by flooding of Whiteman’s Creek.”

1:43 Body of Missing Kelowna woman found

Anywhere close to creeks and rivers, people are reminded that during spring runoff, water levels in creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion.

Story continues below advertisement

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake launches are advised to watch for floating debris that may be carried into the lake by spring runoff.

Property owners in the Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West electoral areas are also encouraged to check ditches and driveway access culverts to ensure proper runoff. Anyone with concerns is asked to contact AIMRoads 1-866-222-4204.