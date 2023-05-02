Menu

Crime

Suspect wanted after allegedly damaging Toronto victim’s vehicle, uttering death threat: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 2:10 pm
Suspect wanted in an assault, mischief investigation. View image in full screen
Suspect wanted in an assault, mischief investigation. Toronto Police
Toronto Police say they are looking for a suspect wanted for allegedly making threats, assaulting someone, then damaging a vehicle.

Police said on Feb. 28, a man walked into a business in the Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street area.

The man reportedly threatened and assaulted the victim, police said. They also allege he “proceeded to damage the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot.”

Police said they are looking to identify the man, who is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, uttering a death threat and mischief.

Trending Now

The suspect is described as 50 to 60 years old, around five feet six inches tall, bald with grey hair on the sides and has a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and brown shoes, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have released his image to the public in order to help identify him.

