Edmonton police ask for help identifying suspect in February aggravated assault

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are hoping information from the public will help identify a male suspect connected to a February aggravated assault in the southwest.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the police responded to an aggravated assault report at a business near 109 Street and 23 Avenue.

The suspect is said to have entered the business and tried to steal some items. A staff member then asked the suspect to leave and was reportedly assaulted.

The employee, a man, suffered “significant but non-life-threatening injuries” and went the hospital, EPS said.

The male suspect is described as around 5’10”. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing his long black hair tied back in a ponytail, black pants, a blue jacket and Nike running shoes.

Anyone who has information about the suspect or crime is asked to contact Edmonton Police Services or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement