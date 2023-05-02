Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police ask for help identifying suspect in February aggravated assault

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 1:19 pm
Male suspect in blue jacket and black pants. View image in full screen
On Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, police responded to a reported aggravated assault at a business in the area of 109 Street and 23 Avenue. It was reported to police that an unknown male entered the business and attempted to steal various items. When a staff member asked the man to leave, he reportedly assaulted the employee and fled the store. Supplied: Edmonton police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police are hoping information from the public will help identify a male suspect connected to a February aggravated assault in the southwest.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, the police responded to an aggravated assault report at a business near 109 Street and 23 Avenue.

The suspect is said to have entered the business and tried to steal some items. A staff member then asked the suspect to leave and was reportedly assaulted.

The employee, a man, suffered “significant but non-life-threatening injuries” and went the hospital, EPS said.

The male suspect is described as around 5’10”. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing his long black hair tied back in a ponytail, black pants, a blue jacket and Nike running shoes.

Anyone who has information about the suspect or crime is asked to contact Edmonton Police Services or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Male suspect in blue jacket and black pants.
On Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, police responded to a reported aggravated assault at a business in the area of 109 Street and 23 Avenue. It was reported to police that an unknown male entered the business and attempted to steal various items. When a staff member asked the man to leave, he reportedly assaulted the employee and fled the store. Supplied: Edmonton police
Related News
Edmonton policeEdmonton crimeEdmonton AssaultAssault suspectEdmonton aggravated assaultsouthwest edmonton business
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers