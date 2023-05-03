U.S. ending COVID vaccine mandates for travellers. Where other countries stand

Send this page to someone via email

As Canadians prepare for the upcoming summer season, some may be eagerly planning trips abroad.

However, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still a global concern, the question arises: what countries still require vaccine passports or tests?

On Monday, the U.S. announced it was lifting its vaccine requirement for international travellers entering the country starting May 11.

Other major countries also lifted their COVID-19 vaccine requirements over the past few months. At the end of April, Japan dropped its proof of vaccination and COVID-19 test requirement, the same month China said it no longer required travellers to provide a negative PCR test, and New Zealand ended it its vaccine and test requirements in September 2022.

Although COVID-19 is here to stay, the world is beginning to transition out of the emergency phase of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“We remain hopeful that sometime this year, we will be able to declare an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a health briefing on April 26.

And as countries manage the virus within their borders, some may still have restrictions for travellers such as proof of vaccination, COVID-19 tests or random body temperature screens.

Below are some countries that still have travel restrictions in place, although it’s important to note that this is not an exhaustive list.

Brazil

Brazil requires all travellers 12 years old and up to show either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative antigen or RT-PCR test.

China

Travellers entering China no longer need to provide a negative PCR test. This change kicked in on April 29. Instead, they must show a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours before boarding a plane.

Chile

To enter Chile, either proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is needed, or a negative result in a PCR test within 48 hours from departure, according to Chile Travel. This only applies to adults aged 18 years old and up.

Hong Kong

All travellers are subject to body temperature screening upon entry into Hong Kong, but no other requirements are in place.

Indonesia

Only vaccinated travellers are allowed into Indonesia, according to the government. Proof of vaccination showing a full series (two doses) is needed to enter the country. A PCR test is not mandatory.

Kenya

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure will be required for all travellers aged 12 years and above arriving in Kenya, according to the government.

Nicaragua

Unvaccinated travellers — both children and adults — require a negative test that should be made within 72 hours prior to arrival, according to the country’s tourism website.

Philippines

Fully vaccinated travellers are allowed to enter the Philippines without any restrictions, while unvaccinated jet setters are also permitted but are required to present a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival.

— with files from The Associated Press