Crime

3 vehicle collision on Highway 400 sends 1 person to hospital: Police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 2, 2023 11:41 am
Car involved on collision on Hey 400 in Barrie.
Car involved on collision on Hey 400 in Barrie. Via OPP_HSD Twitter
At least one person is in hospital after a serious collision on Highway 400 involving three vehicles in Barrie.

Aurora Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a red convertible was rear-ended in slowing traffic on the southbound lane near Dunlop Street on Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there are three vehicles involved in the collision, and at least one person driving the red convertible has been sent to hospital.

Trending Now

OPP say they are in the process of clearing and reopening the southbound lane, and they hope to have all southbound lanes reopened by noon.

More details will be provided as they become available.

OPPCar crashBarrieHighway 400Ontario Provincal PoliceHwy 400Highway 400 crashBarrie crashcollisonAuora OPP
