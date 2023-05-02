3 vehicle collision on Highway 400 sends 1 person to hospital: Police

Send this page to someone via email

At least one person is in hospital after a serious collision on Highway 400 involving three vehicles in Barrie.

Aurora Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of a red convertible was rear-ended in slowing traffic on the southbound lane near Dunlop Street on Tuesday morning.

Update: All vehicles and SB lanes of Hwy400/Dunlop are in the process of being cleared and reopened. #AuroraOPP pic.twitter.com/5pMbNtgLhc — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) May 2, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there are three vehicles involved in the collision, and at least one person driving the red convertible has been sent to hospital.

OPP say they are in the process of clearing and reopening the southbound lane, and they hope to have all southbound lanes reopened by noon.

More details will be provided as they become available.