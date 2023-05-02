OKIB issues evacuation order for some Parkers Cove residents

Send this page to someone via email

As Whiteman’s Creek continues to swell, residents of Parkers Cove are being told to pack up and vacate.

Residents of Falcon Avenue south, adjacent to Whiteman’s Creek, and beachfront residents north of Raven Road along Saskatoon Road were issued an evacuation order by the Okanagan Indian Band.

“An Evacuation Order has been issued by Okanagan Indian Band due to immediate danger to life safety caused by flooding of Whiteman’s Creek,” reads the order.

Among other things, residents of the area are being asked to follow the travel route provided and register at No. 8 Bonneau Road, New Horizons building.

Before leaving their homes residents are being asked to shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers, close all windows and doors, close gates, gather their family and, if they have room, take a neighbour or someone needing transportation.

The band also reminded residents that essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers and immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure should also be gathered.

Those who need transportation assistance from the area should call 250- 241-5809.

To follow the latest, monitor the OKIB Facebook page and webpage okib.ca for information on evacuation orders and the location of reception centres.