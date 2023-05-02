Menu

Money

BlackBerry says it might split up its business. Why?

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2023 8:23 am
Jay Baruchel and Matt Johnson on the rise and fall of a Canadian tech empire in ‘BlackBerry’
BlackBerry’ is an upcoming movie that chronicles the rise and fall of Canadian tech giant BlackBerry. Star Jay Baruchel and director Matt Johnson stop by in-studio to chat about the uniquely Canadian story and take part in a TMS game of 'Created in Canada' where we put their knowledge of Canadian inventions to the test. – Apr 24, 2023
BlackBerry Ltd. has launched a review of strategic alternatives for its portfolio of businesses.

The company says the possibilities include, but are not limited to, the separation of one or more of its operations.

BlackBerry executive chairman and chief executive John Chen says the review aims to identify and evaluate opportunities to further enhance shareholder value.

The company says the board has not set a timetable for completing the review and that there could be no assurance that the process will result in any transaction.

BlackBerry signed an agreement in March with Malikie Innovations Ltd., a newly formed subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Ltd., to sell a portfolio of what it says are non-core patents in a deal that could be worth up to US$900 million.

The portfolio being sold includes about 32,000 patents and applications relating primarily to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

