Sir John A. Macdonald Public School in London, Ont., is closed Tuesday to in-person learning.

The Thames Valley District School Board said in a note to families that an issue with the heating system in the building has resulted in the school to switch to remote learning.

“The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority,” the school board said.

Students will be able to access independent learning activities from their classroom’s digital platform.