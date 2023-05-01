Quinte Conservation warns of possible shoreline erosion and localized flooding

Send this page to someone via email

After a weekend of heavy rain, Quinte Conservation is the latest authority to issue a warning to residents about rising water levels on Lake Ontario.

It comes with the risk of isolated flooding and shoreline erosion.

The shoreline conditions statement has been issued due to higher than normal water levels impacting the Bay of Quinte and Prince Edward County regions.

“That will be seen along the western shores of Prince Edward County, as well as the northern shores on the Bay of Quinte,” says Christine Philibert, Quinte Conservation’s water resource manager.

Those levels, combined with high winds, could lead to shoreline erosion and localized flooding.

“Anyone who may have loose items along their shorelines or docks installed, be aware and take precautions to protect their belongings,” adds Philibert.

Peter Cohrs is a past commodore at the Kingston Yacht Club and has been sailing the waters in the area for decades. He says winds can greatly impact the water levels.

“Out of the west and southwest, the water levels will rise in here 6 inches in a day,” says Cohrs.

“Last December, at Christmas, the water level was up 15 inches from normal.”

The rain over the last several days has now led Cataraqui Conservation late Monday afternoon to issue a flood watch for the Cataraqui watershed and Gananoque River system.

In the statement, Cataraqui Conservation says the equivalent of a month’s worth of rain has fallen since April 29.

Widespread flooding is not expected in those areas, but flooding in low-lying areas is anticipated.