Sports

Snoop Dogg says he is joining star-studded bid to buy Ottawa Senators

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2023 3:21 pm
OTTAWA — Another celebrity appears set to join in the bidding war for the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg said on his Instagram account that he is joining a bid led by Los Angeles-based producer Neko Sparks.

Ian Mendes of The Athletic was first to report the news.

Snoop Dogg is a hockey fan who sometimes wears NHL jerseys when performing.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC, has been attached to a potential bid from real estate developers Remington Group to purchase the team.

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment announced in November that a process had been initiated to sell the club.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died March 28, 2022, at age 62 after battling an illness. He had previously said he planned to leave the team to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

