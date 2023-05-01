Shots fired at used car dealership in Dartmouth, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a used car dealership in Dartmouth was shot at early Sunday morning.

In a release, police said officers received a report around 10 a.m. Sunday after employees at Carson Exports on Windmill Road arrived at work and found bullet holes in the building.

“Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that at approximately 5:10 a.m. a man approached the building and shot at it before fleeing the area in a vehicle,” the release said. “No one was in the building at the time of the incident.”

The suspect is described as approximately six feet tall with a medium build, wearing dark pants, a brown jacket, a face mask, and gloves. The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.