Costs rise on Saskatoon storm water mitigation project

Brevoort Park South is the next location on the chopping block regarding the City of Saskatoon’s flood control strategy, but it comes with an increased estimated cost.

In 2018, the City of Saskatoon approved the implementation of the nine year flood mitigation strategy hoping to mitigate flooding in 10 priority areas.

So far the W.W. Ashley Park dry pond has been completed, the Churchill Park dry pond is mostly complete, and the Weaver Park dry pond is under construction and scheduled to open to the public in fall 2024.

Brevoort Park South is up next, after a feasibility assessment showed the best course of action is underground storage.

“Our recommendation is to use underground storage at Brevoort Park South, the previously three projects have been traditional dry ponds, this one will be a little bit different if approved,” said Saskatoon storm water utility manager Mitch McMann.

In 2018 the cost was estimated at a total of $7.8M. In 2023, a new estimate shows the cost of the project now sits at $10.3M.

“Underground storage is traditionally more expensive than constructing a traditional dry pond, so the most cost-effective is a dry pond. However, that is before you get into specific project variables: space, recreation, safety of nearby schools,” McMann added.

McMann adds despite the cost increase, after all nine projects are complete, the total costs are still expected to hover around the original $54.1M.

“Projects one and two construction costs were below the estimate, so we’re actually under budget, and then project three which is at Weaver Park which is underway is expected to be under budget compared to that 2018 estimate as well,” said McMann.

“So with inflation and construction costs increasing, our future projects will cost more than we likely anticipated in 2018.”

A Saskatoon committee will vote on the approval report on Tuesday, and if approved the city can then begin looking at further details of the project.

Next steps will include public engagement with nearby residents and park users which includes sports groups, applicable schools, SOS Trees, and the Brevoort Park Community Association.

A detailed design, costing, and construction plan will be created, with construction starting in spring 2024.