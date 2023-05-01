Menu

Politics

Saskatchewan marks 10-year anniversary of Missing Persons Week

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 6:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan marks 10-year anniversary of Missing Persons Week'
Saskatchewan marks 10-year anniversary of Missing Persons Week
Monday marks the 10th anniversary of missing persons week in Saskatchewan. The hope is to raise awareness of the ordeal so many families are going through. Our Andrew Benson has the story.
Families and community members gathered for an event which included a walk to honour Saskatchewan’s long-term missing persons on the 10-year anniversary for Missing Persons Week.

Melanie Alix attended the event held at Regina’s Wascana Park to remember her missing son, Dylan Koshman who was last seen in October 2008 in south Edmonton.

“The pain never lessens, it’s always there,” she said. “No matter how much time is gone by, that loved one is still very much alive in our lives.”

Read more: Family still looking for answers 8 years after son’s disappearance in Edmonton

Alix said attending events like the Missing Persons Week gives her the opportunity to bond with the other families who can relate to the pain she endures.

“It’s a never-ending tragedy for us not having any closure,” she said. “Without closure, the waves of grief flow constantly. We don’t have any answers … having (events) like this really speaks volumes to say that they are not forgotten.”

18
Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty can be seen hugging a family member with a missing son. View image in gallery mode
Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty can be seen hugging a family member with a missing son. Andrew Benson / Global News
28
According to the province, there are currently 137 long term missing person cases in Saskatchewan. View image in gallery mode
According to the province, there are currently 137 long term missing person cases in Saskatchewan. Andrew Benson / Global News
38
Over half of the 137 long-term missing person cases in Saskatchewan are Indigenous people. View image in gallery mode
Over half of the 137 long-term missing person cases in Saskatchewan are Indigenous people. Andrew Benson / Global News
48
Dylan Kosham went missing on October 11, 2008. His family said not a day goes by they don't think of him. View image in gallery mode
Dylan Kosham went missing on October 11, 2008. His family said not a day goes by they don't think of him. Andrew Benson / Global News
58
It has been seven years since Mekayla Bali vanished without a trace from Yorkton, Sask. View image in gallery mode
It has been seven years since Mekayla Bali vanished without a trace from Yorkton, Sask. Andrew Benson / Global News
68
People from across Saskatchewan were in attendance for the start of Missing Persons week in Saskatchewan. View image in gallery mode
People from across Saskatchewan were in attendance for the start of Missing Persons week in Saskatchewan. Andrew Benson / Global News
78
Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty (left) was one of many people in attendance for the walk. View image in gallery mode
Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty (left) was one of many people in attendance for the walk. Andrew Benson / Global News
88
Flowers were placed at the base of the Missing Persons tree in Wascana Park to finish the ceremony. View image in gallery mode
Flowers were placed at the base of the Missing Persons tree in Wascana Park to finish the ceremony. Andrew Benson / Global News

The Saskatchewan government proclaimed the first week of May as Missing Persons Week to raise awareness about missing persons and to highlight the prevention and support services.

At the event, special guest speakers addressed the attendees which followed with a Walk to Honour the Missing and a bench dedication ceremony at the Missing Persons Tree and Bench in Wascana Park. Families placed flowers and messaged at the Missing Persons Tree to represent the province’s long-term missing persons.

Read more: Emily Osmond’s family still wonders what happened 13 years after her disappearance

Saskatchewan Minister of Justice Bronwyn Eyre said there are currently 137 who’ve been missing for more than six months at 96 men and boys and 39 women and girls. She said that roughly half of each of those are Indigenous.

“I think there’s been more development over the last ten years around … what that really means … to get the word out,” said Minister Eyre.

“Most cases are resolved within 48 hours, luckily. But of course, in 137 cases currently in Saskatchewan, there are a lot of unanswered questions for families and for all of us.”

Missing Persons Week is organized by the Saskatchewan Missing Persons Partnership (SMPP) where government, police agencies, Indigenous and community-based organizations collaborate to help raise awareness about missing persons issues, work to coordinate policies and legislation, share prevention and safety tools, and support agencies that provide services to families when people do go missing.

Click to play video: 'Never forgotten: Missing person’s week in Saskatchewan'
Never forgotten: Missing person’s week in Saskatchewan

 

