2-year-old daughter of NFL player Shaquil Barrett drowns in pool

The two-year-old daughter of NFL linebacker Shaquil Barrett drowned in a swimming pool on Sunday at the family’s home, police said.

Arrayah was Barrett’s youngest daughter. She turned two last month.

Police responded to the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer player around 9:30 a.m. local time after receiving a call that a child fell into a swimming pool. Arrayah was rushed to hospital where life-saving measures were attempted. A short time later she was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the two-year-old’s death is ongoing, but police believe the situation was a tragic accident, and no foul play was involved.

The Buccaneers released a statement Sunday afternoon, offering “support and love” to Barrett, who is entering his fifth year with the team.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the team wrote on social media.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah.”

Barrett, 30, won the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2021 alongside now-retired quarterback Tom Brady. Two months later, Arrayah was born.

Barrett and his wife Jordanna have three older children: Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah. The couple were high school sweethearts.

Barrett posted a series of photos of his youngest daughter to Instagram in April, celebrating Arrayah’s second birthday.

“Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl,” Barrett wrote.

Jordanna made a similar post for her daughter’s birthday, writing: “You’ve become the most fun, energetic, entertaining, sweet, kind, smart, precious little girl we could have ever dreamed of! Your big sis, big bros, and momma and daddy love you to the moon and back.”

On Sunday, Brady posted a photo of the Barrett family on his Instagram story in support of his former teammate.

“The Brady’s [sic] love you,” the famed player wrote.

Barrett is currently recovering from an Achilles’ heel injury that cut his 2022 season short. He hasn’t returned to the field since a week 8 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.