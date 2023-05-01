S&P/TSX composite up in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the industrial and telecommunications stocks helped Canada’s main stock index rise in late-morning trading despite weakness in the energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed to start the trading week.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.82 points at 20,663.36.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.79 points at 34,146.95. The S&P 500 index was up 2.14 points at 4,171.62, while the Nasdaq composite was down 20.53 points at 12,206.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.81 cents US compared with 73.65 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was down US$1.64 at US$75.14 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$2.33 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$7.90 at US$1,991.20 an ounce and the July copper contract was up four cents at US$3.93 a pound.