Ahead of King Charles’ coronation, some Nova Scotians question monarchy’s future

On May 6, King Charles III’s coronation will be televised for the whole world to see. But in recent years, there has been a growing anti-monarchist sentiment amongst the younger generation.

Recent poll data collected by Ipsos on behalf of Global News reveals that of those surveyed, 67 per cent of Canadians believe that the royal family are celebrities and nothing more. Some 74 per cent of generation Z agree with this statement and are disillusioned, while millennials are at 71 per cent.

There has been a growing feeling of apathy toward the monarchy among younger generations. Some are calling for the abolishment of the monarchy, seeing it as an outdated institution and as a symbol of colonialism that has impacted millions for generations.

Less than half of Canadians say King Charles will keep monarchy relevant: poll

Global spoke with some young adults about what they think of the monarchy and if they feel there’s a growing anti-monarchist sentiment.

“I think a lot of people are looking at the whole body of work they’ve done and kind of seeing that it’s not all positive,” Emma Presley said. “But at the same time, I have so many memories, like watching the royal wedding and things like that are also positive as well.”

In terms of shifting attitudes toward the monarchy, she believes the younger generations are “kind of mixed on it, but a little more negative.”

Shea Blaik, a political science major, said the younger generation is beginning to realize that the monarchy is “a waste of money.”

“I just think we’re seeing how indulgent the Crown is, and their role is more like ornaments to society and doesn’t contribute purpose,” Blaik said. “And I just think it’s frustrating.”

Royal ‘fairy tale’

Jamie Bradley, Atlantic director for the anti-monarchist organization, the Citizens for a Canadian Republic, said he believes it’s time for the monarchy to be abolished and for people to see past what he calls the “fairy tale” that the coronation represents.

“It’s about the fairy tale of royalty, which is a very British thing and I think it’s more that they’re interested in seeing how those people live. But I honestly don’t think it matters much to the average Canadian,” Bradley said.

View image in full screen Jamie Bradley is the Atlantic director for the anti-monarchist organization Citizens for a Canadian Republic. Decklan Z. Rolle/Global News

When Bradley was younger, he was always curious why there was somebody from Great Britain as Canada’s head of state and not a Canadian. He said that while he admired the queen, he still didn’t understand why she was Canada’s head of state.

He said it’s “odd” to be in a country where citizens don’t have a chance to become the head of state.

“It always has to be somebody from England, it has to be from the same family, it has to be somebody who’s Protestant,” he said. “It can’t be any of the broad, cultural, (diverse) citizens that we have.”

He wants to see Canada become a republic.

“The person who’s our head of state should be symbolic of what is Canada, not symbolic of what is another country,” he said.

Potential consequences of separation

Although some younger Canadians are calling for separation or abolishment of the monarchy, others say separating from the monarchy is not a good idea.

Aron Spidle, chair of the Halifax Southwest Nova Scotia branch of the Monarchist League of Canada, said he is concerned about the implications of a potential separation.

“I think it would be a bit of a disaster on several fronts, but the first thing that comes to mind is, what would we replace it with?” he said.

View image in full screen Aron Spidle is chair of the Halifax Southwest Nova Scotia branch of the Monarchist League of Canada. Decklan Z. Rolle/Global News

One of Spidle’s concerns is that while Canada could keep the position of governor general, the person selected for that role would just be another politician and wouldn’t have as much significance.

“The Crown also plays sort of a referee role … between the federal and provincial governments at times, guaranteeing each one sphere,” Spidle said. “I think that would be in danger of being lost.”

Spidle also said the abolishment of the monarchy could affect the relationship between the Crown and Indigenous people due to the Royal Proclamation of 1763, which established the core elements of recognizing First Nation rights in Canada and defined the treaty-making process for years later.

Coronation

King Charles’ coronation on Saturday will be a historic event and continue a tradition that has been going on since the crowning of William the Conqueror on Christmas Day, 1066.

Nova Scotia will mark the coronation with several celebrations and events.

Supporters of the monarchy, like Spidle, see the coronation as an opportunity for people to support their new king.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to get together and celebrate and affirm the king in his new role, to give him strength and encouragement,” he said. “It’s not a job that I would want, or be able to do.”

As for people who are apathetic towards the monarchy, they will treat it like any other day.

When asked what he will be doing Saturday during the coronation, Bradley, who works night shifts, said he will be sleeping. At most, he said he’ll look at some pictures.