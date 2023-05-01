Menu

1 person dead, 3 taken to hospital after collision in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 12:00 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. ROY/TXB
One person is dead and three others have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at around 10:55 a.m. on Monday in the Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Officers said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were taken to hospital. One person was transported via an emergency run.

Officers said the intersection was closed for investigation.

