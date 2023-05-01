Local state of emergency declared in Cache Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of a home near Cache Creek, B.C., were ordered to leave their property Sunday night as rising floodwaters posed an “imminent threat.”

The town that is west of Kamloops, B.C., posted a notice on Sunday, advising that, due to flooding, it was declaring a local state of emergency.

“At this time a single property is under evacuation order,” a notice from the Village of Cache Creek read. “The RCMP have already been in contact with the property owner. No other properties are currently under evacuation alert or order.”

The evacuated property is on the Trans Canada Highway and the flooding in the area was anticipated earlier in the weekend, particularly at the Quartz Road culvert.

As such, Quartz Road was closed at the intersection of Highway 1 and Quartz Road over the weekend and area residents were warned to stay at least 20 feet away from the banks of all waterways.

The River Forecast Centre said there would be challenges in the days ahead as hot weather settled in.

“An upper low is expected to bring unsettled weather and showers today, particularly for the South Interior,” the centre said in a statement Sunday.

“Another period of warmer temperatures is expected next week, with well above temperatures expected.”

Across several B.C. areas, rivers have been rising in response to elevated snowmelt runoff.

According to the centre, lows in areas around the Nazko River, West Road (Blackwater) River, Bonaparte River, Deadman River, and Criss Creek are currently in the two-year to 10-year range with additional rises forecast Sunday and into next week.

The Ministry of Forests advised that river levels are expected to rise rapidly and being near riverbanks, creeks and fast-flowing bodies of water is dangerous.