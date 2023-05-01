Grand River Transit buses shut down as drivers, maintanence staff hit the picket lines

Send this page to someone via email

Grand River Transit bus drivers and maintenance workers walked off the job just after midnight Monday after failing to ratify an agreement with Waterloo Region.

A release from the region says that bus service stopped three hours after the strike began.

The strike will shut down bus services including conventional buses, MobilityPLUS and busPLUS.

ION LRT trains will continue to run as the service is operated by a private company.

“We appreciate that customers rely on transit on a daily basis and we will continue to update customers and residents with information as soon as it becomes available,” a release from the region said.

The union says three are currently no talks scheduled with the region.