Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Grand River Transit buses shut down as drivers, maintanence staff hit the picket lines

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 1, 2023 9:04 am
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. View image in full screen
A Grand River Transit bus travelling eastbound on King Street West beside the Grand River Hospital ION LRT station in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Grand River Transit bus drivers and maintenance workers walked off the job just after midnight Monday after failing to ratify an agreement with Waterloo Region.

A release from the region says that bus service stopped three hours after the strike began.

Read more: Grand River Transit bus drivers in position to strike on Monday

The strike will shut down bus services including conventional buses, MobilityPLUS and busPLUS.

ION LRT trains will continue to run as the service is operated by a private company.

Read more: PSAC and Treasury Board reach deal ending job action for 120,000 workers

“We appreciate that customers rely on transit on a daily basis and we will continue to update customers and residents with information as soon as it becomes available,” a release from the region said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The union says three are currently no talks scheduled with the region.

More on Canada
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterlooCambridgeGrand River TransitWaterloo regional councilGRTGrand River Transit strikeCambridge bus strikeGRT strikeKitchener waterloo bus strike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers