Manitoba government commits $30 million to expand Grace Hospital’s ICU capacity

Manitoba is spending $30 million to expand the capacity of the Grace Hospital ICU unit by 20 beds, Premier Heather Stefanson announced Sunday.

“Our government remains committed to healing health care and improving health infrastructure so that Manitobans can access better care sooner and as close to home as possible,” Stefanson said.

“This expansion project will ensure the Grace Hospital — and its dedicated health-care professionals — can continue to provide the highest standard of care to more Manitobans.”

The project will create space for additional beds, improve the workplace for staff, and support a higher standard of care overall, the premier said.

According to Mike Nader, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Regional Health Care Authority, the current design of the hospital’s ICU unit is dated and inflexible.

“We applaud the Manitoba government’s commitment and the participation of the Grace Hospital Foundation to fund the expansion and modernization of the Grace ICU — which will help strengthen the services provided at the Grace Hospital, for all Winnipeg residents, and benefit our health-care system in Manitoba.”

The announcement is the next major step in the transformation of the Grace Hospital and the benefits will support Manitobans for years to come, said Jeff Coleman, chair of the Grace Hospital Foundation.