Golf courses set to open in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

It is officially time to dust off the golf clubs, as many courses in Regina are set to open for the season.

Saturday marked the first day driving ranges were opened at the Tor Hill, Murray and Joanne Goulet golf courses.

The City of Regina, who manages the courses, said if the weather holds up, courses are all expected to fully open later this week or early next week.

0:35 ‘It all comes back to weather’: Joanne Goulet Golf Club ready to start swinging after mid-April snowstorm

The Murray and 18 holes at the Tor Hill will open Friday, May 5. The Joanne Goulet, Lakeview Par 3 and additional nine holes at the Tor Hill are all scheduled to open on Monday, May 8.

Story continues below advertisement

And while it was a windy day in Regina, that didn’t stop residents from hitting the links in the Queen City.

“I work an office job so it is nice getting outdoors and just having a few hours to hang out with your buddies, have some fun and it’s a great game,” said Regina golfer Dean Reynolds. “I wish it was maybe 10 degrees warmer and a lot less windy but other than that it’s good and it’s nice to get out again.”

The city said last year, the Tor Hill course was the second most attended course in the province, with over 45,000 visitors.

On Sunday, the city’s online tee time booking system will open, and tee times can be booked up to five days in advance. Bookings are subject to weather conditions, the city noted. Bookings for Lakeview Par 3 must be made by phone or in person.