Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Volunteers help rebuild dunes lost to Hurricane Fiona in Shediac, N.B.

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted April 30, 2023 8:39 am
Click to play video: 'Volunteers gather at Shediac beach to restore dunes heavily damaged from Hurricane Fiona'
Volunteers gather at Shediac beach to restore dunes heavily damaged from Hurricane Fiona
A group of volunteers arrived at Belliveau Beach in Shediac, N.B., on Saturday morning to restore the dunes that were wiped out by Hurricane Fiona in the fall. As Suzanne Lapointe reports, the dunes play a crucial part in slowing coastal erosion and mitigating damage from storms.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Roughly 30 volunteers spent their Saturday morning tying down Christmas trees on Belliveau Beach in Shediac in an effort to restore the dune system that was wiped out during Hurricane Fiona.

Jolyne Hébert of the Shediac Bay Watershed Association, which held the event, explained the hope is that the trees will trap sand over time in order to create new dunes.

Once Marram grass grows over the dunes, it’s roots will stabilize them over the long term.

“We have actually tied our Christmas trees down with wooden stakes and biodegradable string,” Hébert said. “We’ve created a line (of trees)  so we have kind of a natural barrier that will help re-accumulate the sand.”

Christmas trees line Belliveau Beach View image in full screen
The line of trees tied down by volunteers on Belliveau Beach as seen from drone footage. Courtesy Guy Légèr

The trees were donated from the Town of Shediac’s tree collection program in January.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Shocking’ erosion of sand dunes in Prince Edward Island National Park due to Fiona

Volunteer Joanne Tremblay-Légèr said that while her property wasn’t damaged during the hurricane, she did see some of the destruction.

She volunteered on Saturday morning because she is concerned about the beach’s lack of protection from storms and erosion now that the dunes are gone.

Trending Now

“Without the dunes there’s no protection.” she said. “The waves would just come crashing on houses and surrounding areas and destroy the eco system.”

More on Canada

She was pleased to see a strong turnout for the event.

“It was nice to see all the people caring for the beach,” she said.

Read more: Pointe-du-Chêne wharf, residents seeking solutions to mitigate hurricane damage

Beyond the protection they offer against coastal erosion and flooding, Hébert said the dunes are also important for wildlife.

“We have a lot of different species that rely on these dunes for habitat and food,” she said.

She said the original dunes were approximately 11 metres wide and 4 metres high, meaning replacing them will take a long time.

Advertisement
hurricane fionaShediac New BrunswickShediac Bay Watershed AssociationBelliveau Beachbelliveau beach hurricane fionabelliveau beach sand dunesshediac new brunswick beach hurricane fiona sand dunestown of shediac
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers