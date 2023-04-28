Manitoba Moose rocked by Milwaukee in Calder Cup Playoffs opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Moose were trounced in their playoff opener Friday night.

The Moose fell 6-2 to the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 1 of the AHL Central Division Semifinal at Canada Life Centre.

The series is a best-of-five, with Games 3-5 being held in Milwaukee.

Game 2 will go Sunday afternoon in Winnipeg, with a 2 p.m. puck drop.

The Admirals did all their damage in the first half of the game, scoring three goals on their first seven shots in the first period and then three more on their first six shots in the second period.

Defenceman Jordan Gross led the way for Milwaukee with two goals and an assist, while former Winnipeg Jets forward Zach Sanford added a goal.

Jansen Harkins and Daniel Torgersson scored Manitoba’s goals.

With both of their goalies having been recalled by the Jets and only returning to the city Friday afternoon, Manitoba started Evan Cormier in net, who has played in the ECHL for much of the season. He was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots.

Arvid Holm entered the game in relief after a long flight home from Vegas and didn’t fare much better, allowing three goals on 17 shots.

The Admirals knocked off the Moose to start the playoffs last season.