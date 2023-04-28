Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Manitoba Moose rocked by Milwaukee in Calder Cup Playoffs opener

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 11:09 pm
Manitoba Moose vs. Milwaukee Admirals Game 1 highlights
The Manitoba Moose were trounced 6-2 by the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 1 of the AHL Central Division Semifinal Friday night.
The Manitoba Moose were trounced in their playoff opener Friday night.

The Moose fell 6-2 to the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 1 of the AHL Central Division Semifinal at Canada Life Centre.

The series is a best-of-five, with Games 3-5 being held in Milwaukee.

Game 2 will go Sunday afternoon in Winnipeg, with a 2 p.m. puck drop.

The Admirals did all their damage in the first half of the game, scoring three goals on their first seven shots in the first period and then three more on their first six shots in the second period.

Read more: Manitoba Moose punch playoff ticket with Tuesday night victory

Defenceman Jordan Gross led the way for Milwaukee with two goals and an assist, while former Winnipeg Jets forward Zach Sanford added a goal.

Jansen Harkins and Daniel Torgersson scored Manitoba’s goals.

With both of their goalies having been recalled by the Jets and only returning to the city Friday afternoon, Manitoba started Evan Cormier in net, who has played in the ECHL for much of the season. He was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots.

Arvid Holm entered the game in relief after a long flight home from Vegas and didn’t fare much better, allowing three goals on 17 shots.

The Admirals knocked off the Moose to start the playoffs last season.

Manitoba Moose feeling confident heading into the AHL playoffs
Winnipeg SportsManitoba MooseAHLAmerican Hockey LeagueMilwaukee AdmiralsCalder Cup Playoffs
