Features

Adopted foal brings a little bit of Magic to grieving mare

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'A little bit of magic helps grieving mare in Alberta'
A little bit of magic helps grieving mare in Alberta
A heartwarming story involving two horses who’ve managed to find love after loss. It involves a grieving mare and an orphaned foal, both from Southern Alberta, brought together thanks to the power of social media. Jaclyn Kucey has the story.
Willow was weeks away from foaling and her owner Lisa Wheatley had been keeping a close eye.

“On Sunday morning, I went out to do checks on all the horses, and found her with her baby on the ground,” said Lisa Wheatley, Willow’s owner.

The filly came 20 days early, too young to survive.

“We ended up letting Willow sit with the baby for the entire morning, letting her grieve,” said Wheatley. “It was one of the hardest things to watch that I’ve ever seen, watching her bite and lick the baby trying to wake it up.”

Read more: Jann Arden petitions federal government to ban live horse exports for slaughter

Wheatley took to Facebook in search of an orphan foal. Her post was shared hundreds of times and by Monday, Wheatley was in touch with a potential match: a young colt named Magic who had tragically lost his mom 24 hours after he was born.

“It was just a huge sigh of relief knowing that (Willow) wouldn’t have to suffer anymore and Magic would have a chance at life and a proper growth,” said Lisa.

Then, it was ‘go time.’

Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge firefighters rescue horse stuck in ditch'
Maple Ridge firefighters rescue horse stuck in ditch

Wheatley quickly reached out to the manager of Sunnyside Stables, Shaun Rathy, who had foaled out Willow before.

She drove Willow from her home in Strathmore, Alta., on Monday night and Magic arrived by Tuesday morning.

“It goes against mother nature to just put a new foal with a mare even if she just lost a foal,” said Rathy. “You have to basically trick the mare into thinking that she had that foal and then she’ll accept it right away because she thinks it’s her own foal.

Read more: Max the miniature horse spreading holiday cheer in local Moncton businesses

“If you don’t do it right, it can take weeks for them to accept each other.”

But luckily for them, using Willow’s placenta on Magic took about 5 minutes for the pair to bond.

“I say it’s a match made in heaven,” said Wheatley.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton-area horse rescue at risk of closing'
Edmonton-area horse rescue at risk of closing

Rathy has helped around 40 orphan foals bond with mares, but this was Wheatley’s first experience.

“This was a huge eye-opener for me and a reminder that breeding horses is not all love and cuddles. There is a lot of grief and death that could happen at the odd chance, you never know,” said Wheatley.

It takes about six months for the little colt, Magic, to be weaned off by his adopted mother, Willow, and returned to his home.

More on Canada
COLTFoalmarebreeding a mareFillygrieving marehorse breedingorphan foalstrathmore horsesunnyside stables
