Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 year after Coaldale, Alta. bylaw allowed VLTs, one business looks to add machines

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 7:26 pm
Click to play video: 'One year after Town of Coaldale bylaw allowed VLTs, one business looks to add machines'
One year after Town of Coaldale bylaw allowed VLTs, one business looks to add machines
It’s been about a year since the Town of Coaldale, Alta., adopted a bylaw to allow video lottery terminals in the community again. As Erik Bay tells us, one Coaldale business has installed the gaming machines and is enjoying the results.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guests at the Coaldale Inn have been able to try their luck on video lottery terminals (VLTs) since November.

Owner Ken Schmidt had been asking the Town of Coaldale, Alta., to allow the machines since he took over the business in 2016.

“There’s lots of them within a short driving distance of Coaldale, but why would people have to drive away to entertain themselves in something that’s totally legal?” Schmidt said.

“For the business, it’s kind of a necessary stream of revenue. Now that we have them, we’re in that game.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "For the business, it's kind of a necessary stream of revenue. Now that we have them, we're in that game."

Read more: Town of Coaldale bets big on VLTs

Coaldale was one of ten Alberta communities to decide against introducing the machines in 1998.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, town council reversed that decision, passing a bylaw permitting VLTs in a 5-2 vote.

Click to play video: 'Town of Coaldale bets big on VLTs'
Town of Coaldale bets big on VLTs

In a statement to Global News, town director of growth and investment Cameron Mills said the bylaw is intended to create choice.

“By adopting the new bylaw allowing for VLTs, the town created an environment where individual business owners decide for themselves if they want to include VLTs in their operations,” it reads in part.

According to Mills, two businesses were “realistic” candidates to install the gaming machines.

One is the Coaldale Inn. The other is McLennan’s Pub, which hasn’t applied for VLTs.

“I kind of polled a lot of my customers to see what they felt about it and nobody was really up on it,” said owner Tim McLennan.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'To VLT or not to VLT: Coaldale discusses bringing back machines after nearly 25 years'
To VLT or not to VLT: Coaldale discusses bringing back machines after nearly 25 years

McLennan isn’t ruling them out entirely, but doesn’t see VLTs as part of his establishment right now.

“If at some point in time, we need that additional income — regardless what it might be — maybe we’ll apply for it,” he said.

Read more: To VLT or not to VLT? That’s the question for Town of Coaldale

So far at the Coaldale Inn, Schmidt says the VLTs are a winner and he wants to expand.

“(We’re) hopefully in a position to get more in a short period of time. That depends on performance of the machines and the decision of the government.”

Related News
BarsTown of CoaldaleVLTVideo Lottery TerminalsCoaldale InnCoaldale VLTsMcLennan's Pub
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers