Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Rosthern, Sask., man wins over $1M on VLT at Saskatoon sports bar

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted February 21, 2021 10:54 am
Michael Tokarz won over a million dollars from a VLT at Sports on Tap.
Michael Tokarz won over a million dollars from a VLT at Sports on Tap. Submitted by Megan Petricig

A recent stop at Sports on Tap in Saskatoon, has forever changed the life of Rosthern, Sask., resident Michael Tokarz.

While playing one of the VLTs at the bar on Feb. 12, Tokarz won a prize totalling roughly $1.18 million.

Read more: 16-year-old Saskatchewan author pens 2nd book: ‘The Richest Kid in Babylon’

According to the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, Vault Breaker has three mystery jackpot tiers. The provincewide grand jackpot has a minimum of $500,000 and pays out before it hits $1.5 million.

Fifteen winners of the provincewide jackpot have received roughly $13 million since 2007.

Read more: COVID-19: Alberta bar owner questions ‘double standard’ VLT restrictions

Story continues below advertisement

The new millionaire says he was over the moon as each vault breaker symbol appeared on his screen. He got all five icons required to win the jackpot. He immediately told his wife who was also playing nearby.

“I hugged my wife,” said Tokarz. “I’m getting a new workshop.”

Tokarz said in a release, he also plans to go on a vacation after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoonJackpotMillionaireRosthernSaskatchewan Liquor and Gaming AuthorityVLTSports On Tap
Flyers
More weekly flyers