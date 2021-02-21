Rosthern, Sask., man wins over $1M on VLT at Saskatoon sports bar

Send this page to someone via email

A recent stop at Sports on Tap in Saskatoon, has forever changed the life of Rosthern, Sask., resident Michael Tokarz.

While playing one of the VLTs at the bar on Feb. 12, Tokarz won a prize totalling roughly $1.18 million.

According to the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, Vault Breaker has three mystery jackpot tiers. The provincewide grand jackpot has a minimum of $500,000 and pays out before it hits $1.5 million.

Fifteen winners of the provincewide jackpot have received roughly $13 million since 2007.

Story continues below advertisement

The new millionaire says he was over the moon as each vault breaker symbol appeared on his screen. He got all five icons required to win the jackpot. He immediately told his wife who was also playing nearby.

“I hugged my wife,” said Tokarz. “I’m getting a new workshop.”

Tokarz said in a release, he also plans to go on a vacation after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.