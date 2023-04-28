Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Regina YWCA attacked online after announcing trans woman as keynote speaker

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 28, 2023 6:58 pm
YWCA attacked online after announcing a transwoman as keynote speaker for Women of Distinction awards
WATCH: The Regina YWCA has been hit by a wave of hate online after they announced a transwoman would be their keynote speaker for their Women of Distinction awards presentation.
The Regina YWCA has been hit by a wave of hate online after they announced a trans woman would be their keynote speaker for their Women of Distinction awards presentation.

“Unfortunately, this is not uncommon for the trans community as they disproportionately face verbal and physical harassment in our community and online,” Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen, the CEO of YWCA Regina said.

Fae Johnstone was announced as the keynote speaker earlier this month and has since been the victim of many hateful transphobic messages and backlash from community members.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t surprised,” Johnstone explained. “But it has been a disappointment and exemplifies just why conversations like this are so important now.”

Fae Johnstone was announced as the Regina YWCA keynote speaker for the Women of Distinction awards presentation, and has been met with hate online. View image in full screen
Fae Johnstone was announced as the Regina YWCA keynote speaker for the Women of Distinction awards presentation, and has been met with hate online. Fae Johnstone / Viewer Submitted

Johnstone is also a national board member of the YWCA, and her colleagues are standing with her in the face of the hateful reaction.

“We need to learn, and we need to change,” Coomber-Bendtsen said.

She went on to say there have also been countless messages of support for Johnstone, but the hate often rings louder, and was a wake-up call for the organization.

“We need to do better at ensuring that this advocacy work centres trans women,” Coomber-Bendtsen said. “We have learned that in addition to providing a platform, we also need to ensure that we have policies and procedures in place to make that platform safer.”

Johnston argues more needs to be done all around to decrease the stigma surrounding the LBTQ2 community.

“I think it is time for our governments to act,” she said. “It’s time for our organizations and we as citizens to act.”

“Hate is getting worse out there, and queer and trans folks are getting more and more scared. We need to mobilize now to loudly and proudly support the rights and dignity of queer and trans people before it gets worse.”

Despite the hate however, Johnstone is excited at the opportunity to start conversations surrounding the LGBTQ2 community

“I’m a proud member of the YWCA movement, and I think right now, as we’re seeing rising attacks on LGBTQ communities and rising gender-based violence all across this country, it is an exciting opportunity to highlight the importance of inclusive approaches and equity in our communities.”

The YWCA Women of Distinction Award Ceremony will be held on May 6, 2023.

CrimeSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsLGBTQYWCAMelissa Coomber-Bendtsen2SLGBTQQIA+ CommunityFae JohnstoneYWCA transwomen
